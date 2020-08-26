AMC grieves loss of professor to virus

Andhra Medical College (AMC) paid tributes to one of its professor who died due to COVID-19, here on Tuesday.
57-year old, professor from General Medicine department, Andhra Medical College, B. Purushottam Rao, succumbed to the coronavirus on August 25. The professor is survived by his wife and two children.
“It is very unfortunate to lose Dr. Purushottam and it is also a great loss to the AMC. He was a passionate doctor and one of our good hands. We grieve his loss,” said Principal, Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar.
Dr. Purushottam’s wife works as a gynaecologist in AMC-KGH, while one of his daughters works as house surgeon, it is learnt.
According to Dr. Sudhakar, till date, four doctors died due to COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam district. More than 40 doctors have been affected due to the virus. Among the affected, include nearly 25 P.G doctors from Andhra Medical College, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath