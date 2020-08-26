AMC grieves loss of professor to virus

Purushottam was a passionate doctor and one of our good hands: Principal

Andhra Medical College (AMC) paid tributes to one of its professor who died due to COVID-19, here on Tuesday.

57-year old, professor from General Medicine department, Andhra Medical College, B. Purushottam Rao, succumbed to the coronavirus on August 25. The professor is survived by his wife and two children.

“It is very unfortunate to lose Dr. Purushottam and it is also a great loss to the AMC. He was a passionate doctor and one of our good hands. We grieve his loss,” said Principal, Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar.

Dr. Purushottam’s wife works as a gynaecologist in AMC-KGH, while one of his daughters works as house surgeon, it is learnt.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, till date, four doctors died due to COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam district. More than 40 doctors have been affected due to the virus. Among the affected, include nearly 25 P.G doctors from Andhra Medical College, he said.