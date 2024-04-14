Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated in city

April 14, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated by industries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), here on Sunday. Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated the day at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium, where Director General of Naval Systems and Materials, Y. Sreenivas Rao, was the chief guest.

Officers of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and representatives of Employees Welfare Associations garlanded the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Convent Junction. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, also joined the nation in celebrating the birth anniversary in which RINL Director (Projects) and Additional Charge Director (Operations), A.K. Bagchi, garlanded the statue in Ukkunagaram.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) MD and CEO, Captain S. Divakar, paid tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar and highlighted the fact that he was the chief architect and father of the Constitution of India.