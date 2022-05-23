Amazon Fresh is now in Visakhapatnam

Over 4,000 products will be delivered to people within three hours, says official

Customers in Visakhapatnam city will now enjoy grocery selection of over 4,000 products across fruits, vegetables and daily grocery needs with a promise to deliver within three hours.

The service is being brought to the people by Amazon India, which announced the expansion of Amazon Fresh initiative to this city from Monday.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Sameer Khetarpal, Director, Grocery, Food and Health, Amazon India, said that all one needs to do is to download the Amazon Fresh App and experience the home delivery of over 4,000 grocery products that ranges from fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among other daily grocery needs.

“We will work from 6 a.m. to midnight and our delivery time is a maximum of three hours,” he said. According to him, the initiative was launched in India about three years ago and so far it has extended its service to about 20 cities and Visakhapatnam was the first in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking about the potential of the city, he said that it is a growing metropolis and there is a huge potential.

‘Local farmers’

He also added that the prices are reasonable and apart from adding value to the customers, Amazon will be sourcing about 30 to 40% of its products from local farmers, who are placed within a radius of about 50 km. “The customers will stand to gain not only from our pricing but also from various offers including cashbacks,”he added.

Mr. Sameer said that for Prime members, Amazon.in has introduced free shipping that is free delivery on all orders above ₹199. Customers can also benefit from the Supersaver deals that will help them save more when they want to stock up for the month, he said.