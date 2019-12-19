Visakhapatnam

All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship from today

Additional DG (sports) N. Sridhar Rao and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena releasing the brochure for the championship, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

18 States to take part in the 4-day event

The city will host the 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship from Thursday. The championship will be inaugurated by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

This is the second time that this tournament is being held in the city. The last time it was held in 2004, said Police Commissioner R.K. Meena.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Additional DG (Sports) N. Sridhar Rao said that the championship was jointly being organised by the A.P. Police, Visakhapatnam City Police and All India Police Central Board.

About 18 States, including various organisations of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be participating in the four-day event. In total, 98 players, including a few who have represented India in international police games, will be participating.

The event is open only to officers serving in the ranks of DSP to DGP level. Home Minister M. Sucharita will give away the prizes during the valedictory on December 22. The tournament will have five events including singles and doubles championship and team event.

