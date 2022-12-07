  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Alert Railway personnel rescue girl stuck between coach and platform in Visakhapatnam

The incident occurred at the Duvvada railway station on Wednesday morning

December 07, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student underwent a harrowing ordeal after falling and getting stuck between the coach and the platform while alighting from a train at Duvvada Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

M. Shashikala, 20, hailing from Annavaram, is an MCA student studying at a private college in Duvvada and shuttles between Annavaram and Duvvada every day. She took the Guntur–Rayagada Express on Wednesday to go to college. While alighting from the train on Platform no. 4, she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the coach. Railway personnel rushed to her rescue and tried pulling her out. After struggling for around an hour, the personnel removed two blocks of the platform to extricate the girl.

Ms. Shashikala was rushed to the KIMS Icon Hospital at Sheelanagar in a 108 ambulance.

College staff and students rushed to the hospital upon getting information of the incident. She sustained injuries but is now out of danger, it is learnt.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appreciated the staff for their swift action. He announced a token group cash award and individual citation and appealed to the public to adopt safe travel practices.

The Guntur–Rayagada express was delayed by around an hour due to the incident.

