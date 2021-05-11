Akshaya Patra distributing food to the needy in Vizag

The Akshsya Patra Foundation, as part of its service activity, started food distribution for needy people in hospitals and at different places. The foundation started this programme all over the country with the help of donors. The foundation is distributing 3,000 food packets every day in the city.

The food packets are being distributed at KGH, ENT Hospital, Government Chest Hospital, Government Hospital for Mental Care, Victoria Hospital, homeless people on the roads, GVMC night shelters and at the railway hospital, according to a statement issued by the foundation on Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, patient attendants and health workers are facing problems for food at the hospitals. The foundation, with the help of donors, started food relief activity counters.

The food is cooked at the centralised kitchen of the foundation at the Industrial Estate and is distributed by the vehicles following all COVID-19 norms. Donors can contact on phone number 8184887108.