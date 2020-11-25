Adventure trekking camps to be organised from Dec. to March

The Bharat Scouts and Guides organisation has been conducting adventure and trekking events with the cooperation of National Adventure Institute (NAI), Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, since 10 years with an objective of making young people physically and mentally fit and to discover nature.

The adventure camps, to be held batch-wise for seven days, would be organised from December 2020 to March 2021.

The camps, to be conducted at different places like Goa, Dehradun and Pachmarhi, are open to persons in the 12 to 45 years age group, who are physically fit and follow COVID -19 norms. The selected persons are eligible to get railway concession

Interested persons can contact Shariff, Assistant Scout Commissioner, on the mobile no. 99081 86967 or Narava Prakasa Rao, State vice-president AP Bharath Scouts and Guides, on the cell no. 90324 77463.