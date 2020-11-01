Adhere to COVID precautions, DTC tells school managements and drivers

‘Ensure physical distancing in vehicles’

Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Raja Ratnam organised a meeting with the school managements, private bus owners and auto-rickshaw associations here on Saturday as schools and junior colleges would be reopened from November 2. He asked them to ensure physical distancing in vehicles.

While allowing students into the buses, make sure they form a queue, wear masks, sanitise hands and maintain minimum distance, and also ensure buses run with only 50% seating capacity, he said. He also asked them not to forget to sanitise buses after every trip.

The DTC asked the drivers of buses and auto-rickshaws to arrange posters inside the vehicle about the COVID-19 safety precautions. He asked the school principals to organise a meeting with the parents and discuss about the safety measures to be taken.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that the Transport Department would form special teams and take action against those violating COVID-19 norms.