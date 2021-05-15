Add 200 beds at VIMS, Health Minister tells Director

‘An additional 5 KL oxygen should be supplied to the hospital’

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) directed the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Director K. Rambabu to initiate measures to increase the bed strength by an additional 200 at the VIMS.

The Health Minister reviewed the medical facilities, beds, oxygen supply, Remdesivir supply, food and sanitation at a meeting along with Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Venkata Hari Kumari, Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu, APEPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi and medical officers here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alla Nani said that at present 10 KL oxygen was being supplied to the hospital and directed that an additional 5 KL oxygen should be supplied. He directed the nodal officers for oxygen management to inspect the supply on a daily basis and intimate the status to the officials. He directed the Assistant Director, Drugs Control Administration, Rajitha, to ensure that there were no problems in oxygen supply.

Dr. Rambabu informed the Minister that there were 280 ventilators, of which 140 were in use at the hospital. Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar informed the Minister that 130 doctors of the AMC were deputed to the VIMS.

The Health Minister directed the Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC, to ensure that there were no delays in shifting of bodies. The CMOH said that there were six ambulances at present and more would be taken on rental basis to prevent delays in the shifting of bodies. The Minister directed the VIMS Director to sort out the minor problems at the hospital within 15 days and provide better services.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana, APSMIDC EE D.A. Naidu, VIMS RMO Chandrasekhar Naidu and others were present.

The Health Minister inspected the Help Desk set up at the VIMS.