Actors Nagarjuna and Akhil inaugurate renovated amphiheatre at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Film actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Akhil inaugurated the renovated and remodelled ‘Erskine Square’ KV Gopalaswamy Amphitheatre at Andhra University here on Friday. Mr. Nagarjuna was accompanied by his sister Naga Susheela, AU Hindi Department Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to the students and staff of the varsity, Mr. Nagarjuna expressed happiness in visiting the campus. He said that it was an honour and privilege to be here and this was a place where history was created. He said that he was delighted to know that stalwarts like N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and S.V. Ranga Rao have been at this amphitheatre and witnessed stage shows. He appreciated AU authorities for taking up renovation of the historical arena and said that such venues will help artists. He hoped that he would also shoot for his films at the venue. He said that he was grateful for the love being showered by the fans on him and his family.

Prof. Prasad Reddy remembered AU’s association with the Akkineni’s family. He said that 98 years of AU had just two to three life members in its senate and one of them was legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He also said that AU has given Nageswara Rao ‘Kala Prapoorna’ title.

He said that the auditorium will not be given for commercial purposes. He said that while students from AU can use it for their programmes, artists from Visakhapatnam region can also avail of the facility, only by paying maintenance cost.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad also spoke about Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s association with the university.