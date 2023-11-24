HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actors Nagarjuna and Akhil inaugurate renovated amphiheatre at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna greeting students during the inaugural of renovated ‘Erskine Square’ KV Gopalaswamy Amphiheatre at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. His son and actor Akkineni Akhil, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy are seen.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna greeting students during the inaugural of renovated ‘Erskine Square’ KV Gopalaswamy Amphiheatre at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. His son and actor Akkineni Akhil, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Film actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Akhil inaugurated the renovated and remodelled ‘Erskine Square’ KV Gopalaswamy Amphitheatre at Andhra University here on Friday. Mr. Nagarjuna was accompanied by his sister Naga Susheela, AU Hindi Department Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to the students and staff of the varsity, Mr. Nagarjuna expressed happiness in visiting the campus. He said that it was an honour and privilege to be here and this was a place where history was created. He said that he was delighted to know that stalwarts like N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and S.V. Ranga Rao have been at this amphitheatre and witnessed stage shows. He appreciated AU authorities for taking up renovation of the historical arena and said that such venues will help artists. He hoped that he would also shoot for his films at the venue. He said that he was grateful for the love being showered by the fans on him and his family.

Prof. Prasad Reddy remembered AU’s association with the Akkineni’s family. He said that 98 years of AU had just two to three life members in its senate and one of them was legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He also said that AU has given Nageswara Rao ‘Kala Prapoorna’ title.

He said that the auditorium will not be given for commercial purposes. He said that while students from AU can use it for their programmes, artists from Visakhapatnam region can also avail of the facility, only by paying maintenance cost.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad also spoke about Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s association with the university.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.