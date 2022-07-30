Action will be initiated against miscreants: Fisheries Minister

The Hindu Bureau July 30, 2022 05:26 IST

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting between the two warring fishing communities, he said that the issue of ring nets has been prevalent for the last two decades

Seediri Appala Raju. File | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting between the two warring fishing communities, he said that the issue of ring nets has been prevalent for the last two decades

Strict action will be initiated against miscreants responsible for burning five fishing boats and four fishing nets at Jalari Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju. Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting between the two warring fishing communities, he said that the issue of ring nets has been prevalent for the last two decades and there was similar tension between both the communities since 2010. But then we had entered into a ‘gentleman agreement’ and it held good so long. But due to some violations in the fishing rules, the issue has again come to the forefront, he said. He also said that he had a detailed discussion with both the fishing communities, the traditional fisherman and the ones that use ring nets, and they have come to an agreement once again. “We hope that there will not be any violations in the future and if there are, the violators will be dealt with seriously,” said Mr. Appalaraju. Collector A. Mallikarjuna and senior police officials were present.



Our code of editorial values