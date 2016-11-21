RINL gets Ispat Rajbhasha shield

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has received Ispat Rajbhasha shield for 2014-15 and 2015-16 for effective implementation of the official language, Hindi. Ispat Rajbhasha shield is being given to public sector undertakings under Ministry of Steel for Rajbhasha implementation.
RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan received the award from Union Minister of State for Steel Bishnu Deo Sai during the Hindi Advisory Committee meeting held on Saturday evening in New Delhi. Ministry Secretary Aruna Sharma and members of the committee were present.
Sugandh released
Latest issue of Hindi quarterly magazine of RINL ‘Sugandh’ was also released.
