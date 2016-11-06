Multi-level car parking mooted

After toying with the idea of providing multi-level parking for a long time, VUDA seems to have finally zeroed in on a location for it.

It now plans to have the multilevel parking to the west of City Central Park opposite the LIC Building. Later, on the south side another multilevel parking is planned with restaurants on the top.

With no parking on either side of the busy RTC Complex and both Dwarakanagar and Daba Gardens chock-a-block with vehicles VUDA selected the location.

The multi-level parking on the west side in six levels is designed to accommodate 108 cars.

In the multi-level, a slot for a car is estimated to cost Rs.3.5 lakh.

The total cost works out depending on the design of the lot for the given number of cars. The design is prepared by a Bangalore-agency.

“It is in a conceptual stage. After a meeting with consultants and agencies concerned, VUDA will invite bids for the multilevel car-parking,” Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu told The Hindu .

The parking lot with hydraulic lifts will be operated and maintained by a private operator for which he will be paid. Since the technology is new to us the O&M process is being opted for, Mr. Naidu said. For each car, parking fee will be decided.

“This will be the first of the multi-level car parking to be taken up. The other, bigger one is planned on the south side of the park with a capacity to take 216 cars and with a restaurant,” Mr. Baburao Naidu said. However, it will be taken up at a latter stage.

VUDA had for a long time planned multi-level parking at its site at Ramnagar but now opted for the one near the Central Park.