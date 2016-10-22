EPDCL holds workshop on UG cable project

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) organised a public consultation workshop on Friday to invite opinion and suggestions on environmental and social impact on the proposed implementation of underground (UG) cable project in the city.

The project is part of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP), financed by the World Bank.

Speaking at the workshop, MP K. Haribabu suggested that the Discom should ensure that the cable trenches shall not be kept open for longer periods.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar suggested that the area wise detailed plan of execution should be shared with local public in advance, so that they can take necessary precautions.

Assistant General Manager B. Ravindra Kumar, who spoke on behalf of BSNL, said the public sector telecom network had established its cable network across the city in a phased manner. He called for greater coordination between the various stakeholders to prevent damage to cables.

Recalling that the World Bank had suggested inclusion of telecom network in the project, he sought that BSNL should be allowed to lay fibre network in the same duct. B. Ramesh Prasad, Executive Director of APEPDCL, gave a detailed report on how the cables will be laid in narrow streets and slum areas, what type of precaution will be taken to mark the cable route, mechanism to identify cable faults and assured that care will be taken to cause no damage to other utility services during the execution of the work.

