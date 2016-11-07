Devotional fervour marks ‘Nagar Kirtan’

Chanting hymns and singing bhajans, scores of Sikhs took part in ‘Nagar Kirtan’ organised by Gurudwara Sadh Sangat on Sunday, ahead of the 547th birth anniversary of the founder of the community Guru Nanak Devji that falls on November 14.

The procession drew people of all age groups from across the city. Starting at Gurudwara, the procession, flagged off by Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, passed through Seethammapeta, RTC Complex, Jail Road, Jagadamba Junction, Beach Road and Siripuram junction before concluding at Gurudwara at 6.30 p.m.

Guru Granth Sahib was carried on a well-decorated vehicle. Swirling ‘chakari’, some of the Sikhs performed ‘Gatka’ feats, traditional martial art form, at various junctions.

The programme began at 2 p.m. at the shrine. Snacks were offered to the devotees at several junctions all along the route. Wielding brooms, a number of volunteers cleaned the roads by sweeping and sprinkling water before the wheels of the trucks moved forward.

According to president of Gurudwara Sadh Sangat Sardar Dilshah Singh Anand, over 1,500 devotees took part in the procession and the celebrations will continue for the next few days.