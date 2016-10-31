Bids called for Anandapuram-Anakapalle highway

Bids have been invited for Anandapuram-Ankapalle highway that has been on the cards for a long time now.

The National Highways Authority of India has called for the bids on October 17 and December 1 is the last date for receipt.

The Anakapalle-Sabbavaram-Pendurti road will be a six-lane road and the Sheelanagar-Sabbavaram four-lane is also a part of it.

The two roads together come to a total of 63.48 km and the estimated cost is Rs.2,393 crore, according to officials.

With the Chennai-Kolkata highway passing through a major part of the city there has been a consistent demand for years together for the alternative road. I

ncreasing traffic congestion coupled with more incidence of road accidents has led to the demand for the alternative highway.

The detailed project report for the highway to be the new NH-16 has already been prepared.

"As per the DPR a total of 380 hectares of land is required for the highway and NHAI will pay for it," NHAI Project Director, Visakhapatnam, A. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu .

The development of the new highway will be taken up on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). While 40 per cent of the investment will be made by NHAI, the successful bidder makes the rest of the investment.

NHAI will pay the contractor back later in annuity for 15 years. However, the toll will be collected by NHAI.

The project is scheduled for completion in two and a half years.

The present highway which has been widened by GVMC is still under the maintenance of the NHAI.