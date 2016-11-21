Awards presented to Sindhis

The two-day annual general body meeting and awards function of the Sindhi Federation of South India (SFOSI), an apex body of Sindhi Panchayats in South India, concluded on Sunday at Sindhu Bhavan.

Over 200 delegates of SFOSI from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, and other places took part in the 28th annual event held in the city after almost a decade.

The delegates of SFOSI discussed various measures that can be considered to empower the community by taking up several initiatives. Close to 70 Sindhi associations from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana took part in the two-day event.

Sindhu Ratna and Sindhu Bhushan awards were presented to eight top performers of the Sindhi Panchayats for their achievements in diverse fields. C. Deepak Idnani of Chandu Sweets received Sindhu Ratna award for his significant contribution to the association.