Anniversary celebrations of NGO begin

Marking its 10th anniversary, Make A Difference (MAD) team flagged off a week-long celebrations here on Tuesday. Sharing ‘Thank you’ notes with the community, the NGO aims at reaching out to as many people as possible. A ‘thank you’ message will be passed on to those who contributed to the initiatives taken up by MAD that started off with a few volunteers.

Ever since its inception in 2006, the NGO drew over 4,000 volunteers across the country.

Currently, MAD is catering to the educational needs of PAPA Home in the city.

Volunteers visit the home thrice a week and teach students English, science and mathematics. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the volunteers of MAD distributed lemonade to the walkers on the beach road.

A few passers-by evinced keen interest in supporting the NGO in its future endeavours.