96 tribal youth trained in heavy vehicle driving, says ITDA Project Officer

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said that 96 youths from the tribal areas were trained in heavy vehicle driving by the APSRTC with the support of the ITDA, till date.

On Wednesday, a fresh batch of 16 youth who had completed the 45-day training programme, met the PO and received their training certificates. The ITDA has been paying ₹10,000 for the training of each youth, the PO said.

Speaking to the youth, Mr. Gopala Krishna has asked them to utilise the opportunity and succeed in lives. He has advised them to drive carefully on the ghat roads, especially during the early morning. He also warned them not to drive in inebriated condition and also not to use mobile phones while driving.