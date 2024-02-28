75 bidders attend pre-bid meeting for land auction of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

February 28, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As many as 75 prospective bidders participated in the pre-bid meeting of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Wednesday (February 28).

Confirming it to The Hindu, a reliable source from the RILN-VSP said that the pre-bid meeting was held on monetisation of the RINL-VSP non-core assets (around 14 acres of land) located in locations like HB Colony, Auto Nagar, Peda Gantyada, for a reserve price of ₹480 crore.

National Buildings Construction Corporation General Manager G. Rajaram and RINL-VSP Deputy General Manager Ramendra Prasad explained in details about the monetisation process through e-auction, and clarified the doubts raised by the bidders, the source said.

A Request for Proposal (e-auction) was also issued earlier this month (two weeks ago) for 67,277 square yard of land (plots and blocks).

The size of plot at HB Colony here varies from 129 to 450 square yards and reserve price is from ₹70,200 to ₹85,800 per square yard. There are 111 plots in HB Colony. The reserve price is from ₹78,000 to ₹85,800 per square yard. There are 14 such blocks in the same area.

Similarly, the size of blocks at Auto Nagar varies from 1,676 to 2,895 square yards, and reserve price is from ₹30,000 to ₹32,000 per square yard. There are four such blocks here.

The size of single block available at Pedagantyada is 435 square yards and the reserve price is ₹20,500 per square yard.