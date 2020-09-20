6 more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 363

342 new cases take the district tally to 47,366

As many as 342 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, taking the cumulative tally to 47,366, as per the bulletin released on Sunday. The death toll increased to 363, with six more persons succumbing to the virus.

As many as 418 persons, undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and under home quarantine, were discharged or recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of discharges/recoveries to 42,569. The statistics show that recoveries were almost 89.8% in the district.

The COVID-19 bulletin also stated that the number of active cases in the district is 4,434.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, there are 55 very active clusters which reported a case in the last four days. Similarly there are 43 active and 620 dormant clusters in the district.

It may be remembered that 192 clusters were already denotified.