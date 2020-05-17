59 cases booked for violating rules on pricing, weights, says Collector

A total of 59 cases have been booked on shops not adhering to the rules on pricing and weights in inspections conducted on 182 shops by special teams on Sunday in the district, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.
A total of 6,961 shops in the district were inspected by various department, so far, and 1,985 cases were booked on them, so far. The Legal Metrology, Vigilance and Enforcement Departments, Police, GVMC and the Elamanchili and Narsipatnam Municipalities had conducted the inspections.
Consumers having complaints on traders charging more than the MRP or deficiency in weight can call on the toll free No. 1902 or on 1800 4250 002.
