567 candidates in fray for GVMC polls

A total of 567 candidates are in the fray for 98 wards in eight zones (including Anakapalle and Bheemunipatnam) in the elections to be held for Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on March 10.

The final number of contesting candidates for the GVMC polls was released by GVMC Commissioner Nagalakshmi.

The total number of contesting candidates zone-wise are: Zone I-17, Zone II-54, Zone III-72, Zone IV-82, Zone V-134, Zone VI-129, Zone VII-24 and Zone VIII-55.

The party-wise total contesting candidates for the 98 wards are: BSP-9, BJP-44, CPI-6, CPI-(M)-19, Congress-67, Jana Sena Party-51, TDP – 94 and YSRCP-98, other registered parties-1 and independents-178, which takes the total contesting candidates to 567.