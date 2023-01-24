HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

490 sedative injections seized, one arrested in Visakhapatnam

January 24, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at One Town and arrested a person for alleged possession of around 490 Pentazocine Lactate injections (sedative injections), which are not to be sold without prescription here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A Trinad Rao said that the accused Maheswara Rao (44) is a native of Kharagpur and has been residing in Vizag for the last 11 years. He is drug peddler cum user. He collects the sedatives from several persons at Kharagpur and sells here for a good price, he added.

The case is being transferred to I Town police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.