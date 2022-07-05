40-year-old ‘attempted’ to rape two-year-old girl at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam
A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a two-year-old baby girl at Kunchumamba Colony under Gajuwaka Police Station limits on Monday night. The incident came to light after police registered a case. The case was transferred to Disha Police Station. Further investigation is on.
