Visakhapatnam

40-year-old ‘attempted’ to rape two-year-old girl at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a two-year-old baby girl at Kunchumamba Colony under Gajuwaka Police Station limits on Monday night. The incident came to light after police registered a case. The case was transferred to Disha Police Station. Further investigation is on.


