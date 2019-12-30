₹40-crore dairy plant to come up at Sabbavaram

A dairy processing plant will be established by Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL) with an investment of ₹40 crore. It is coming up at Sabbavaram near Visakhapatnam city.

The company, which produces milk and milk products suchs as curd, buttermilk and lassi under the brand name ‘Godrej Jersey’, is a leading private dairy player in South India.

Visakhapatnam being the largest metropolis in the State, the new plant will help Godrej Jersey consolidate its market position. The plant will be equipped with the latest technology for efficient cold storage and minimum use of water and power. The machinery and various components of the processing lines have been imported, a release quoted CDPL Chief Executive Officer Raj Kanwar as saying.

“Milk is an easily available protein source and it can be consumed in diverse ways to suit the taste buds. The commencement of our new dairy processing plant gives us an opportunity to meet the requirement of consumers in Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts,” said the CEO.

Godrej Jersey procures milk from local farmers to offer the best quality milk, curd and other dairy products, he said, adding that the facility is certified under ISO 22000 and FSSAI norms and industry best practices are followed to ensure that the products have health standards.