4 flights diverted as fog envelops Vizag airport

Four flights could not land at Visakhapatnam International Airport and seven others were delayed, owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog on Sunday morning.

The AI 952 Dubai-Vizag flight via Hyderabad was sent back to Hyderabad at 7.39 a.m. The 6E2719 flight from Delhi was diverted to Bhubaneswar, while the 6E288 flight from Bengaluru was sent to Hyderabad. The Kolkata – Vizag AirAsia flight which was scheduled to land in Vizag at 6.40 a.m. was diverted to Bhubaneswar, sources said.

Hundreds of passengers who had to catch connecting flights to the U.S.A. from New Delhi had a harrowing experience, according to a travel agent.

The airlines refunded the ticket prices in full to those who cancelled their journey. “The visibility was very poor with fog up to a height of 50 m enveloping the airport on Sunday morning. The flight operations resumed after the visibility improved,” airport Director M. Raja Kishore said.