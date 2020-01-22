367 tribal people screened at free medical camp

As may as 367 tribal people were screened in a free medical camp organised by the District Police with the support from Shankar Foundation and Narsipatnam Area Hospital, as part of the community policing initiative at Garimanda village on Tuesday.

Doctors and medical staff from the Narsipatnam Area Hospital and from Community Health Centres at K.D.Peta and Chintapalle took part in the programme. After the screening, the doctors gave away spectacles to 52 people and suggested to go for cataract surgery to many.

Volleyball tournament

Later, prizes were given away to the winners of volleyball tournament. Nallaballi village team received a cash award of ₹25,000 for winning the tournament, while Yerragonda village team received ₹10,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Chintapalle) S. Satish Kumar appealed to the tribal people to utilise the ‘Spoorthi’, ‘Prerana’, and other initiatives launched by the District Police. He also said that tribal youth should undergo skill development courses.