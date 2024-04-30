33 candidates contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, says District Collector

April 30, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Tuesday said that the nominations of 33 candidates were accepted for Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency, while 101 candidates were confirmed for seven Assembly Constituencies in the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that government officials and staff would have postal ballot voting facility at Andhra University on May 5, 6 and 7, while personnel from the police, transport and other emergency services would take part in postal ballot voting on May 7 and 8. He said that 11,220 employees have vote and were allotted election duties in the district. Similarly, there are 5,626 employees who have vote in other districts, but engaged in election duties here. He said that facilitation centres were being set up at Andhra University for their voting

Home voting

The Collector said that 1,523 persons were given the facility of home voting. He said that home voting would be conducted on May 7 and 8. A team of seven officials including the BLO, police, observer, video recorder and others would be taking these postal ballots from the eligible persons. If the voter is unavailable on the said date, again the team would visit the house on May 9 to take the ballot, he added.

Valuables seized

The Collector also said that 100 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams have been working vigorously in the district. Since May 16, after the MCC came into force, goods worth about ₹13.41 crore were seized, he said. These include ₹3.54 crore cash, liquor worth ₹20 lakh, narcotics worth ₹29 lakh, metals worth ₹7.25 crore and freebies worth ₹2.11 crore, he added.

Similarly, the C-Vigil app has received as many as 562 complaints, out of which 417 cases were resolved, while over 140 cases were irrelevant. Of the 417 cases, as many as 380 cases were tracked in less than 100 minutes, he said.

He also said that they have also received 61 complaints referred from the CEO office and media, of which 57 complaints were resolved while four were under investigation.

He said that 28 FIRs were registered against 71 employees. Of them, as many as 56 were volunteers. This apart, 56 FIRs were registered against the political parties.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that since there are 33 contestants for the Parliamentary constituency, there is a requirement of three ballot units in every polling station and 20% reserved ballot units.

He said that they have sought reserved ballot units from other districts. He said that approximately over 6,400 ballot units will be used for Parliamentary constituency polling alone.

There are as many as 20,12,373 voters for Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district. For Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency, there are over 18 lakh voters. He also said that there are as many as 1,991 polling booths in Visakhapatnam district.