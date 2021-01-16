32,000 health workers to be vaccinated in first phase

32 sessions sites to go operational from today

Despite being festival time, health care workers and the district administration have been working overtime to get things ready for the inauguration of the vaccine drive, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

It is a nation-wide drive and the PHC at Chinna Waltair has been geared up for the nation-wide inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been connected to the national feeder for the PM’s two-way communication and the process will begin at 9 a.m.

The first batch of 46,720 Covishield vaccines from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has reached the city on Wednesday and over 32,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The vaccines have been stored in the specially built freezers, which will maintain a temperature from 2° to 8° Celsius and to begin with 32 sessions sites or vaccination centres will go operational from Saturday. Over a period of couple of days, the sessions sites will be increased to over 220 across the district.

Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya said that all arrangements have been completed for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine in Narsipatnam Division from Saturday.

The Sub Collector visited the Nathavaram PHC on Friday as Special Officer for the Narsipatnam Area Hospital and the Nathavaram PHC in Narsipatnam constituency. She said that the vaccine would be administered to healthcare workers in the first phase.

The vaccine would be administered to 100 persons a day.

The vaccination will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on January 16. It would be continued up to January 20.