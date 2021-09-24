A 31-year-old man reportedly went missing after he accidentally fell in the Sarada river in Munagapaka area in the Visakhapatnam district on Thursday night. According to the police, one K. Ramji reportedly attended a party with five other friends on the banks of the river. He reportedly went into the river for some purpose. After some time, his friends realised that he was missing. The police registered a case and a search is on for him.
31-year-old man goes missing in Sarada river
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 24, 2021 18:55 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 24, 2021 18:55 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 6:55:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/31-year-old-man-goes-missing-in-sarada-river/article36652550.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story