3 youth rescued from Yarada Beach

They were stranded on huge rocks

Three youths, who were trapped between huge rocks in Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, were rescued by a team of expert swimmers, fire brigade, revenue and police personnel, on Sunday night.

According to the police, a group of seven youth in their early twenties had gone to the beach on Sunday evening. Of them, Konda Navin (20), Beesetti Yashwant (20) and K. Shravan (20) took advantage of the low tide and climbed onto huge rocks in the water, which are located close to the shore. Meanwhile, there was a high tide and the youth were stranded on the rocks, giving tense moments to people on the beach and the rescuers. Based on information, the police and rescue party reached the beach. And after a Herculean task and with the support of expert swimmers, the youth were rescued at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The rescued youngsters said that they were trapped on the rocks as they had no scope to reach the shore due to the high tide.

The police advised the beach visitors not to venture into the waters, as the rip current is high and there is a danger of drowning, especially during this part of the year. A few days ago, two naval personnel had drowned in the beach and during high tide the water swells by about 2 metres close to the shore. The rescue effort was coordinated by New Port Police Station.