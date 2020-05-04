3 more cases ‘emerge’ in Vizag district

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has gone up to 37, with one more case being reported from Siva Nagar, Marripalem, late on Sunday night and two cases reported from Dandu Bazaar area on Monday evening. The two cases of Monday was confirmed by the district health officials, but will be confirmed by the State health bulletin on Tuesday.

The woman from Madhavadhara area, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had contact with the Delhi returnee (23rd positive case). The person, who has tested positive late on Sunday night, was in close contact with the Madhavadhara woman. Of the five new cases reported till Sunday evening, four belong to Dandu Bazaar, while one was from Marripalem,

Meanwhile, it learnt that the authorities are trying to locate contacts of this person, who tested positive. The two persons, who tested positive from Dandu Bazaar area on Monday evening include, a 7-year-old kid and 26-year-old woman, who had both contacts with the persons, who tested positive from Dandu Bazaar earlier.

“The four cases from Dandu Bazaar, include close contacts of the 60-year-old woman who tested positive four days ago and their neighbours. Another case from Marripalem is a close contact of the woman from Madhavadhara area who tested positive a couple of days ago,” according to officials.

The growing number of positive cases is causing apprehensions among the citizens. The authorities, however, say the new cases had close contacts with the positive cases detected in the past. They say the Chest Hospital and GITAM Hospital are geared to treat positive patients.

A total of 16,828 samples have been tested, of which 35 tested positive, in the district, so far, as per the health bulletin released on Monday. A total of 16,547 tested negative and the report of 246 cases is yet to be received. Of the 35 positives, 15 are active cases and 20 have been discharged after they tested negative.