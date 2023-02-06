HamberMenu
27 youth from seven northeastern States visit Visakhapatnam as part of SEIL programme of ABVP

Local families will host them and treat them as a family member, says ABVP city secretary

February 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Visakhapatnam unit on Monday received 27 youngsters, including 15 women, from seven northeastern States at Visakhapatnam railway station.

ABVP Visakhapatnam city secretary U. Nitin said that they are in the city as part of the ABVP’s Student Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL), a nationwide cultural exchange programme in an effort to inculcate the ideology of unity among all younger generations and give a feel of national integrity.

“The SEILwas started in 1965. This is the third time ABVP Visakhapatnam unit is organising the event. The last one was in 2018. Candidates will not stay in hotels. Instead, they will be accommodated in local host families, where they are treated not as a guest but as a family member. The programme will conclude on February 9,” Mr. Nitin said.

On February 7, candidates will be taken to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam Port, Andhra University, Kursura Submarine Museum and other tourist spots. Next day, they will participate in the civic reception programme in AU Campus where Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will be the chief guest. On the last day, candidates will visit GITAM University.

According to the ABVP, around 500 youngesters who are students of UG and PG programmes from all over the northeastern States of Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have been sent to different States, including Andhra Pradesh, in 16 different teams as part of the SEIL this year.

