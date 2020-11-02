23-year-old ‘jumps off’ building, dies

His mother scolded him for not returning home for dinner, say police

A 23-year-old youth reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building at Rajeev Gruhakalpa in Marikavalasa, on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Vanapalli Sai Prakash, who completed his ITI (electrical) and was working as an private electrician.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhurawada) Ravishankar Reddy, the deceased was enjoying a birthday party of a friend at a shop in the colony. His mother Vanapalli Chinnammulu have been repeatedly calling him to come back home and have his dinner. After repeated requests failed, she reached the shop and reprimanded him.

Unable to bear the scolding, he reportedly took the drastic step at around 11.30 p.m.

His friend rushed him to a hospital, but was declared brought dead by the duty doctor. The body has been sent for autopsy and cases have been booked. Investigation is on.

Those with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help.