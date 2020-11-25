Visakhapatnam

20-year-old youth arrested for ‘raping’ minor

The city police on Tuesday night arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, under the Two Town police station limits here.

According to the police, Sai Kumar, a barber and maternal uncle of the victim, had allegedly eloped with her a few months ago. Recently, she was admitted to a hospital over a few health issues. She was found to be pregnant.

Taking it up as a medico-legal case, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. He was sent in remand.

