20-year-old girl ‘ends life’

A 20-year old girl allegedly ended her life reportedly due to depression at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam on June 16. The deceased, identified as Suman Kumari, was working as a teacher in a private school.
According to reports, Suman Kumari ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her residence on June 16. Police registered suicide case and are investigating.
According to Malkapuram police, the family, a native of Bihar had come to Visakhapatnam about six months ago. The victim had discontinued her Intermediate education and was working as a teacher.
According to the victim’s parents, Suman Kumari was reportedly under depression since last six months and kept to herself. She was active on social media and followed many celebrities, including Sushanth Singh Rajput, whom she admired. Her close relatives suspect that after hearing the death of Sushanth Singh Rajput on June 14, she plunged deeper into depression and probably it could have triggered her to take the extreme step.
“But this may not be the main reason and there could be other things adding up to it. The case is still under investigation and we are yet to ascertain the facts,” Inspector of Malkapuram police station, K Durgaprasad said.
Those having suicidal tendencies can contact 100 for assistance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath