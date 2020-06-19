20-year-old girl ‘ends life’

A 20-year old girl allegedly ended her life reportedly due to depression at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam on June 16. The deceased, identified as Suman Kumari, was working as a teacher in a private school.

According to reports, Suman Kumari ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her residence on June 16. Police registered suicide case and are investigating.

According to Malkapuram police, the family, a native of Bihar had come to Visakhapatnam about six months ago. The victim had discontinued her Intermediate education and was working as a teacher.

According to the victim’s parents, Suman Kumari was reportedly under depression since last six months and kept to herself. She was active on social media and followed many celebrities, including Sushanth Singh Rajput, whom she admired. Her close relatives suspect that after hearing the death of Sushanth Singh Rajput on June 14, she plunged deeper into depression and probably it could have triggered her to take the extreme step.

“But this may not be the main reason and there could be other things adding up to it. The case is still under investigation and we are yet to ascertain the facts,” Inspector of Malkapuram police station, K Durgaprasad said.

Those having suicidal tendencies can contact 100 for assistance.