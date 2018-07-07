20 make it to ‘Srimati Vizag’ finals

Married women sashayed down the ramp in élan as a part of the audition of ‘Srimati Vizag - 2018’ conducted by Rays Entertainments in collaboration with Dream Events here on Friday. About 20 participants have been short-listed for the finals out of 70 contestants who took part in the pageant.
The finale will be held on July 14 at Gurajada Kalakshetram. According to organisers Dadi Ravi Kumar and Ashraf Khan, the selected candidates will be groomed in a variety of fitness activities for four days before participating in the finals.
