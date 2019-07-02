20 injured as bus overturns at canal near Vizianagaram

As many as 20 pilgrims received multiple injuries early on Tuesday when a private bus in which they were travelling in overturned at Nagavali canal, Thotapalli, near Garugubilli.

According to the police, the passengers were returning from a tour Varanasi. The incident occurred when they were about to reach their hometown, Jiyyammavalasa.

The driver of the private bus lost control of the bus on a narrow road. Lack of visibility is said to be another reason.

All the injured were admitted to a government hospital and private hospitals of Garugubilli.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari directed the officials concerned to provide quick relief and send the injured to their hometown after treatment. She directed them to book a case of negligent driving.

A major accident was averted because of lack of water in the canal owing to scanty rainfall and drought-like situation in the district.