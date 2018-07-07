2 Thai women arrested in raid on spa

Two women from Thailand and a owner of a spa were arrested by the Special Branch Police for violation the passport norms, here on Friday.

The women from Thailand were identified as Chamnan Montian and Supinya Chaiharan and the spa owner was Vorem Abhilash.

According to ADCP (Special Branch) P.V. Ravi Kumar, the Thai women were brought by Abhilash of Ruan Spa on tourist visa and working under daily wages contract, which is an illegal activity. The women were doing massage at the Spa. This was the second such incident in the city in the last three months.

A couple of months ago, four women from Thailand were arrested from another spa located in Seethammadhara.

Both the women from Ruan Spa were arrested under Sec 14 (b) and (C) of Foreigners Act- 1946. “We have also arrested the owner of the spa Vorem Abhilash. Both the ladies from Thailand are kept under surveillance of women constables and their original passports seized,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.