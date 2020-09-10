2 dead and 3 injured different road accidents in Visakhapatnam district

Two persons died and three suffered injuries in two different road accidents in Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours of Thursday.
In one incident, two persons died after allegedly hitting a tree while taking a sharp turn near Agraharam area in Nathavaram mandal in the district, in the wee hours of Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Srinivasa Rao, 31, and Hanuman Sai, 27, residents of Nathavaram mandal.
Sub Inspector of Nathavaram police station, Ramesh said that the incident reportedly occurred when the duo were heading towards their native Nathavaram village from Tandava area.
Bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.
Bus falls from bridge
In another incident, a private bus heading to Visakhapatnam from Chennai fell off a bridge near Dharmavaram area under S Rayavaram police station limits, a few minutes past midnight on Thursday.
Police said that there were only three persons – driver, cleaner and another person in the bus. The trio were rescued immediately and shifted to Anakapalle hospital and later to King George Hospital (KGH) for further treatment. Doctors said that the condition of the three persons are stable and are out of danger.
Cases have been registered.
