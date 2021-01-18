17 held for ‘taking part’ in rooster fights, gambling

The district police arrested 17 persons for allegedly being involved in rooster fights and gambling at several places on Sunday.

A team led by Anakapalle (Rural) Sub Inspector D. Eswara Rao conducted raids at an isolated place near Venkupalem and arrested eight persons while they were organising and playing rooster fights. Police seized four roosters and ₹9,300 cash.

Another team of police conducted raids at Turakalapudi village in Butchayyapeta mandal and arrested four persons for allegedly conducting rooster fights. The police seized four roosters and ₹2,030 from them. Five persons were arrested at Butchayyapeta mandal for allegedly indulging in gambling. Police seized ₹4,240 from them. Golugonda police conducted a raid at Ananthasagaram village and destroyed about 400 litres of fermented jaggery wash here on Sunday.