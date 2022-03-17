16-year-old dies after being hit by lorry

A girl aged 16 years died in a road accident after reportedly being hit by a lorry, while her friend suffered severe injuries, at Satyam Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to preliminary information from police, the girl named Sindhya along with her friend were heading from Maddilapalem junction towards Satyam Junction on a two-wheeler. At Satyam Junction, their two wheeler was hit by a lorry which was heading towards Gurudwara Junction. The duo were thrown off their two-wheeler. Sindhya reportedly sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot while her friend, who escaped with minor injuries, is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Traffic Police and III Town Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. Police are checking CCTV footage to ascertain how the accident occurred. The lorry driver was taken into custody.