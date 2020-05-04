Visakhapatnam

14-year-old crushed under boulder

A 14-year-old boy was crushed under a boulder that came tumbling down a hillock in Pentayya Nagar in Gajuwaka, late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as D. Vamsi. His brother D. Jaswanth was also critically injured in the incident. Their father D. Appa Rao is a daily wage earner.

The incident occurred when a huge boulder came crashing down the hill on their house, which is located in the foothill. According to the Gajuwaka police, the soil would have become loose after the rains on Sunday evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 11:57:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/14-year-old-crushed-under-boulder/article31505613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY