14-year-old crushed under boulder

A 14-year-old boy was crushed under a boulder that came tumbling down a hillock in Pentayya Nagar in Gajuwaka, late on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as D. Vamsi. His brother D. Jaswanth was also critically injured in the incident. Their father D. Appa Rao is a daily wage earner.
The incident occurred when a huge boulder came crashing down the hill on their house, which is located in the foothill. According to the Gajuwaka police, the soil would have become loose after the rains on Sunday evening.
