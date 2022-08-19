136 trainees get jobs in the first campus placement drive at Skill Development Institute in Visakhapatnam

Eight organisations take part in it, says CEO

A campus placement drive was conducted for the first time at the Skill Development Institute (SDI), running under the auspices of the HPCL, in which eight organisations had participated and 136 trainees got jobs.

The 136 youths had completed training in various trades in SDI. SDI CEO K. Nagesh said that this was the first time that so many people have got jobs in the first attempt. Training and employment generation would be given top priority to create similar job opportunities in future also. He thanked the representatives of the organisations, which came to provide employment opportunities for the youth trained in the SDI. He also congratulated SDI officials for taking a special initiative and organising a massive campus placement drive.

He said that the SDI was working efficiently towards turning the youth into valuable human resources by providing them with necessary skill training according to their educational qualification and abilities. He said that in future, various skill training programmes with free accommodation would be offered at the SDI.

Mr. Nagesh called upon the youth to take advantage of the facility and improve their job prospects. Senior managers Palli Srinivasa Rao and Kiran Kumar participated in the programme.

Interested candidates can contact on the mobile nos. 91103 89679 or 79950 14170.