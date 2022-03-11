₹1.3 lakh stolen from two houses and panchayat office in Visakhapatnam district

Accused also attempted to loot five more houses, say police

A series of house break-ins during night at Tummapala area in Anakapalle have shocked the locals in Visakhapatnam district. Unidentified miscreants have allegedly broke into two houses and also a panchayat office, from where they have reportedly made good with about ₹1.30 lakh at Gavarapeta in Tummapala village under Anakapalle (Town) Police Station limits, during the early hours of Friday. The miscreants have also reportedly attempted to loot a few more houses.

According to Circle Inspector of Anakapalle (Town) Police Station L. Bhaskara Rao, miscreants have gained entry into the two houses and a panchayat office which were locked and made good with cash. In one house, they have reportedly stolen ₹20,000 and in second house ₹10,000. In the panchayat office, they reportedly made good with about ₹1 lakh, as per the complaint received from the locals.

He said that the miscreants have also attempted to commit theft in five more houses. He said that all the house break-ins are suspected to have occurred after 1 a.m. Dogs squad and CLUES team have reached the spot and samples have been collected from the crime scene. Anakapalle (Town) Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.