1,200 police personnel deployed to conduct nakabandi in Visakhapatnam ahead of general elections

As many as 14,220 vehicle checks conducted on first day; public urged to carry valid documents of valuables they are carrying while travelling within city limits;

February 07, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam City Police carried out nakabandi from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in the wake of General Elections-2024.

Under the aegis of Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakkeerappa, as many as 1,200 police personnel were mobilised to form 110 teams to carry out the operation in all the police station limits in the city, said Police Commissioner Dr. A. Ravi Shankar.

“In view of the 2024 elections, we have conducted the nakabandi to ensure that there is no chance of any unwanted and unauthorised activities in the city. We will continue this activity till the elections are over. People are requested to carry valid documents of valuables like gold, silver or cash while travelling within the city limits. Otherwise, the police will seize them and cross-check their goods as part of their constitutional powers,” said Dr. Ravi Shankar.

In 14,220 vehicle checks, police seized gold, cash, silver, ganja and rice. Their team impounded 663 vehicles for failing to provide valid documents of the vehicles, he added.

A man was arrested at Pinagadi Junction and 10 kg of ganja was seized from him. His vehicle was also seized.

Similarly, a 14.47 kg of gold and 13.31 kg of silver ornaments were seized from another person at Shanivada Junction.

A person was caught moving with ₹4.5 lakh cash near the railway station, while ₹4.29 lakh cash was seized at Maddilapalem in another trap. Another person was caught with ₹5.97 lakh in the Fourth Town police station limits, the Commissioner of Police referred.

A man was arrested while transporting 860 kg of rice in an auto at Bhagat Singh Nagar under Gopalapatnam Police Station.

This apart, the team of the Special Enforcement Bureau also conducted searches and arrested the persons under the NDPS Act. Eight people were arrested for smuggling 21.22 litres of liquor without valid proofs.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / police / General Elections 2024

