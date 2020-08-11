Visakhapatnam

1,086 liquor bottles seized, couple held

The city police raided a scrap shop near Tagarapuvalasa and seized 1,086 liquor bottles stored by a couple.

The accused have been arrested.

The couple have been allegedly selling the liquor at higher price.

Based on credible information, team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi conducted the raid and arrested the couple Ch.V. Rao and Ch. Sridevi.

The case along with the seized bottles were handed over to Bheemili police station for taking further action.

