Visakhapatnam

108 ambulance serviceemployees seek fair deal

Members of 108 Ambulance Services Employees’ Union staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Members of 108 Ambulance Services Employees' Union staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.  

Want working hours reduced from 12 to eight

Members of the ‘108’ Ambulance Service Employees’ Union staged a protest, demanding solution to their long-pending demands at the Gandhi statue near GVMC adminsitrative building on Tuesday.

The protesters including Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and ambulance drivers alleged that even as they had been working since the last 13 years, the government was yet to recognise them. “Many employees are facing financial issues. We are not given proper shelter with basic amenities during the working hours,” they alleged.

Union general secretary B. Durga Rao demanded that the government reduce the working hours from 12 to eight.

‘No job security’

“We do not have job security. It is time the government regularised our jobs. The employees should be also allotted lands for construction of houses,” Mr. Durga Rao said. The members also alleged that their monthly wage were not being paid regularly and many bills pending since December 2017 were yet to be cleared.

Jul 28, 2019

