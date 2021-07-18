10 YSRCP leaders from the district bag nominated posts

YSR Congress Party leader Akramani Vijaya Nirmala has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The post was lying vacant since October 2020, after the demise of Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao.

Ms. Vijaya Nirmala had contested as an MLA from the Visakhapatnam (East) constituency in the 2019 Assembly polls. She lost to sitting MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu. She has been actively involved in all the party programmes. She also played an active in the civic body elections.

The State government announced chairpersons for 135 nominated posts on Saturday. Ten YSRCP leaders from the district were nominated to various posts, including four State-level corporations.

Former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad has been appointed as the Chairman of AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, while YSRCP (North) leader K.K. Raju has been appointed as the Chairman of New & Renewable Energy Corporation of AP (NEDCAP). Seethamraju Sudhakar has been given the post of Chairman of the AP State Brahmin welfare and Development Corporation, while Bollavarapu John Wesly is the new AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation Ltd Chairman.

Noted auditor Gannamani Venkateswara Rao (GV) has been appointed as Chairman of Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL). Chokkakula Lakshmi is the new Chairperson of Visakhapatnam - Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical & Petro-Chemical Investment Region (VKPCPIR). Similarly, Ch. Anita, wife of Chintakayala Sanyasipatrudu, was appointed as the new Chairperson of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB). Konda Ramadevi is the new Chairperson of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha and Palla Chinna Talli has been appointed as the District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairperson.